MyIsytihar application eases making declarations by fishermen via smartphone

SERDANG: The MyIsytihar application by the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) was launched today to make it easier for fishermen to make their own declarations using a smartphone, without being bound by the operating hours of the LKIM Fish Declaration and Landing Centre.

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the application would speed up the declaration process for fishermen and ease the collection of more accurate data from the government on fish catch.

“My request is for this programme to be adhered to by all parties so that we can be more successful in detecting fishermen’s activities.”

He said this at a press conference after the launching of the application at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exposition 2022 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), here, today.

“The application will ensure that all privileges given by the government including subsidies to fishermen are received as best as possible so that the fishermen get better results,” he added.

Meanwhile, LKIM deputy director-general (Development), Kusaidi Salleh said they targeted about 30,000 fishermen registered with LKIM to download the application beginning Sept 1.

“We will engage with them at all the fishing villages and fish landing areas that we have identified,“ he said when asked on the approach taken to introduce the application to fishermen.

The application has data integration and an existing e-declaration system where the users can access information on LKIM MyIsytihar in the application.

LKIM is an agency under the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI). - Bernama