MyLESEN GDL 2.0 offers job opportunities for 700 Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: MyLESEN Goods Driving Licence 2.0 (GDL 2.0), a programme aimed at helping logistics and transport companies address driver shortages, is offering job opportunities for 700 Malaysians to qualify as professional movers.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, in a statement today, said the Road Transport Department (RTD) under the Transport Ministry had begun registrations for the GDL 2.0.

He said registration for the initiative is open until Dec 31 for Malaysians aged 21 and above who possess Class D or E Competent Driving License (CDL), adding that the candidates must not be blacklisted by the courts, RTD or police.

“The government will subsidise candidates in taking their E Full and Articulated GDL (Bersendi) to enable them to take up vacancies in the logistics industry upon completion,“ he said, adding that candidates would also receive a one-off allowance of RM500.

Wee said driving courses would be held in selected qualified driving schools nationwide.

Interested candidates can register at https://forms.gle/S6ryiJcaXaiFsJLz7 (for companies) and https://forms.gle/hTvePaM6bTesTxdE8 (for individuals). - Bernama