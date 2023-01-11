MyMinda: 1,315 individuals show suicidal tendencies

BANGI: According to the Health Ministry’s diagnosis through MyMinda, a new component which was launched in the MySejahtera application on Oct 22, 1,315 individuals aged 18 and above showed suicidal tendencies.

Health Minister Dr. Zaliha Mustafa (pix) when revealing this information, said 2,820 individuals showed signs of depression, 1,271 people have anxiety symptoms, and 2,887 individuals displayed symptoms of both depression and anxiety.

MyMinda allows users to self-assess their mental health status by accessing the questions provided within the app.

“Based on the data we collect, we take specific intervention steps, particularly related to suicidal behavior, including making phone calls and trying to initiate early intervention to prevent them from harming themselves,“ she told a press conference after attending the Minda Sihat Hidup Sejahtera programme here today.

Dr. Zaliha stressed on the importance of early intervention in mental health aspects and getting help through MOH’s healthcare facilities or non-governmental organisations for counseling services.

“I also urge family members to seek help immediately if they see their loved ones having signs of mental health issues, she added.

MOH also operates the National Mental Health Crisis Line or HEAL line 15555 which is managed by counselling officers and the line can be used by individuals going through mental health problems, stress, anxiety, prolonged sadness and depression. -Bernama