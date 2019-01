PETALING JAYA: MyPerintis announced today that they have initiatives in place this year to help provide school bags and school shoes to needy children, following the launch of the ‘MyPerintis School Bags Giving Ceremony’ at SK Taman Megah this morning.

Founding President of MyPerintis Datuk Lawrence Low expressed hope that this initiative to assist needy students would receive support from the public and private sector adding that many who were unaware of the plight of these students who could not even afford to buy school shoes or school bags.

“Many of us may not be aware of the fact there are many school children today who do not even have school bags. Therefore we try to do what we can to help them by meeting this simple need and bring them happiness at the same time. MyPerintis hopes that this initiative would motivate such students at the start of their school year by providing them with the basic necessities.

“We sincerely hope that both the public and private sectors would fully support this initiative for the sake of our young and the betterment of their future,“ he said.

The initiative which is in collaboration with Mydin was launched by Petaling Utama District Education Officer, Tuan Azmi Misron, and Petaling Perdana District Education Officer, Tuan Ghafar Bakar.

A total number of 500 school bags were given to 10 selected schools under the Petaling Perdana and Petaling Utama districts.