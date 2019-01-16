MyPPP dismisses Kayveas’ ‘BN puppet’ claim

PETALING JAYA: The MyPPP faction led by Datuk Seri Maglin D’Cruz has dismissed allegations made by its sacked president Tan Sri M. Kayveas that MyPPP was a puppet of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Party deputy secretary-general Datuk Simon Sabapathy said the reason Kayveas was sacked was because he went to see former BN chairman Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak over seat allocation without informing the party leadership.

“Kayveas had written to Najib offering to give up all the seats contested by the party, in return for the Cameron Highlands seat for him to contest. He did this without the knowledge of the party supreme council, so we had no choice but to act against him when we found out,“ he said.

Simon said Kayveas was sacked as a member because he acted to the detriment of the party by breaching the articles of the constitution by unilaterally giving up the party’s seats without consulting the Supreme Council.

He said that only upon discovering that BN had fielded another candidate did Kayveas decide that MyPPP had been bullied by BN.