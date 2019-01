TANAH RATA: The People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP), which faces de-registration by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) following its leadership tussle, will appeal to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin soon.

Party president Tan Sri M. Kayveas confirmed receiving the red notice served by RoS via email today, saying the party had 30 days to appeal against the decision under the RoS Act 1966.

“We will decide what to do after the minister decides on the matter. If the minister agrees with the decision made by RoS, we have 90 days to take the matter to court,” he told a press conference at the MyPPP Cameron Highlands service centre, here, this evening.

The RoS had cancelled MyPPP’s registration effective today.

RoS director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim issued the notice to Kayveas and Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz, who both claim to be the rightful president of MyPPP.

Meanwhile, Kayveas also refuted claims that MyPPP would join Pakatan Harapan now that it has quit Barisan Nasional. — Bernama