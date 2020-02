PUTRAJAYA: Those eligible for the mySalam National Health Protection Scheme infected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) are entitled to claim income replacement of RM50 per day for up to 14 days.

A Finance Ministry official said this when asked by members of the media whether the scheme covered those infected by the 2019-nCoV, when met after the launch of the extended mySalam scheme, here today.

The official also said that if patients hospitalised for coronavirus developed complications due to the virus, they could submit claims for critical illness which provided a one-off payment of RM8,000.

Meanwhile, the extended mySalam effective Jan 1 this year covers nine more critical diseases including polio, bringing the number to 45 illnesses compared to 36 before.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, during the launch, said the extended scheme also involved an increase in age limit to 65 from 55 previously, Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients who are single and disabled persons, and also now the M40 group with an annual gross income of RM100,000 and below.

Among those present at the launch were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, his deputy Dr Lee Boon Chye and Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah. - Bernama