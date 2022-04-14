MySejahtera: Decision on whether to relax check-in requirement in a week or two, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to relax the requirement to check-in to premises using the MySejahtera application will be announced within one to two weeks, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said it would take into account the current developments in the country which had passed the peak of the Omicron wave and was now in the midst of a transition to the endemic phase.

“For this transition phase, whether we are satisfied with the trend of infections where we no longer need micro-detection, or we are brave enough to relax the MySejahtera check-in (requirement), we will make (a decision on it).

“The MOH is monitoring in terms of infection patterns and we will decide within a week or two whether we will continue or not in terms of scanning the MySejahtera code for check-ins,“ he said at a press conference in Parliament here today.

Khairy was responding to a question on the decline in the average number of check-ins using the MySejahtera application, and whether its use was still relevant in the Transition to Endemic Phase.

Elaborating further, he said although the country was heading towards to endemic phase, the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Covid-19 still required every individual to check-in using the app except in open areas.

He said the use of the feature was still relevant to inform those found to be casual contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

“At the peak of the Omicron wave, we found that of the casual contacts who were notified by MySejahtera, 45 per cent were positive, and they had taken steps to isolate themselves.

“So, to say that this contact tracking system (MySejahtera application) is no longer relevant, I do not quite agree with it,“ he said.-Bernama