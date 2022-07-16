MySejahtera: Enables users to monitor health status (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The new look MySejahtera application now comes with new features by providing the latest information on users’ health status.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a tweet said the new features are seen as assisting users in monitoring and obtaining more details on their health status.

He said health screening records and the immunisation records of children could also be seen via the application and urged the Malaysian Family to update the application to access the latest features today.

In the same post, Khairy also shared several pictures displaying the new features after being updated with the health details of the user such as height, blood pressure, and body weight. MySejahtera was launched on April 20, 2020 and functioned as a one-stop application to facilitate users in obtaining information and monitoring Covid-19 when the country was affected by the pandemic earlier.

However, since May 1, the scanning of QR code via MySejahtera to enter premises is no longer compulsory as the nation moves towards the endemic phase.

MySejahtera application can be updated now via Google Playstore for android users and Apple App Store (IOS users).

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry (MOH) in a statement today announced the screening records of users under the National Health Screening Initiative at government clinics would be displayed.

“Under this module, information available is on height, body weight, BMI, blood type, health reports, laboratory test results and vaccination records.

“For those undergoing health screening conducted by agencies such as ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (PHCorp) via PeKa B40 programme, Social Security Organisation (Socso) via Health Screening Programme (HSP), National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) and others would be shown soon,“ said the statement.

MOH clarified that for those who had health screenings on their own or obtain immunisation jabs at private health facilities, the records of the health screening or immunisation could also be uploaded by the centre.

According to the statement, the immunisation records of newborn babies who had been given the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) injection at health facilities under the National Immunisation Programme could also be viewed in the application.

“The immunisation jabs displayed in MySejahtera are tetanus, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza, diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTAP), measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Covid-19,“ said the statement.

MOH said members of the public can choose to use MySejahtera to keep the vaccination records of their children as well as using the immunisation record book.

The ministry is also planning for MySejahtera to offer various health services such as health trends, health appointments, teleconsultation, self-health screening input, organ donation, prescription or medication and others. — Bernama