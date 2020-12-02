MySejahtera safe to use, personal data fully protected - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should not worry about using the MySejahtera application because the data collected from users is secure and protected under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. (pix)

He said MySejahtera also conformed with international standards on the protection of confidentiality and safety of personal data of users.

“MySejahtera data is fully owned by the Health Ministry (MOH) and regulated by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), the National Security Council (MKN).

“To me, there should not be any concern about using it (My Sejahtera) because the government controls and ensures that the data is protected,” he told a news conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here, today.

He was commenting on allegations by some people that the MySejahtera data was not safe and could be easily accessed by unauthorised parties.

Asked on calls for public libraries in Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) areas to operate, Ismail Sabri said this service was classified under the prohibited indoor activity.

Nevertheless, he said the suggestion to allow public libraries to open, especially to help students prepare for examinations and have internet access, would be discussed with the relevant ministries.

“Public libraries involve many ministries; I will discuss this matter with the ministries involved, MKN and of course MOH, whose advice will be sought,” he added.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, also advised the people not to abuse the permission for selected inter-state travel during the CMCO period.

He said making unauthorised inter-district and inter-state travel constituted the most cases of SOP violation since the MCO was implemented in March this year. -Bernama