MySJ: Govt still negotiating on terms, subscription conditions

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is still negotiating with MySJ Sdn Bhd (MySJ) as the licence holder of MySejahtera application on the terms and subscription of the application, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said the discussion with MySJ included the way forward on the subscription and maintenance of the application.

He said the amount MySJ had agreed with Entomo Malaysia Sdn Bhd (formerly KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd) has nothing to do with the government’s latest negotiations.

“We have not concluded the negotiations (with MySJ). We are still in negotiations and once the negotiations are done, we will inform on what the basis of the contract...is but I have to regularise the services that they provide.

“I can tell you for the fact that the amount that we are negotiating with MySJ is much, much lower than RM300 million. Far lower,“ he said.

He told the media after launching the book ‘Systems Thinking: Systems Thinking Analyzes For Health Policy And Systems Development’ by the United Nations University International Institute for Global Health (UNU-IIGH) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

A media today reported that court documents showed that MySejahtera developer (Entomo Malaysia) has agreed to transfer the COVID-19 app’s intellectual property and software licence to MySJ for RM338.6 million in a deal until the end of 2025.

Khairy also hoped the negotiation would be successful so that it is easier for the platform to be used.

“I have informed the vendor (MySJ) that if we found the agreement is not fair to the government, we can choose other vendors as the data (MySejahtera) is still kept by the government.

“The only thing is that the company is new and has to make a new agreement in terms of the maintenance. We are also in the process of looking at the service required in the long term,” he said.

Khairy reiterated that MySejahtera application including data usage is safe and the government would not compromise on the security of data. - Bernama