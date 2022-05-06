MySJ infectious disease tracker gets mixed reaction

PETALING JAYA: While medical experts have lauded MySejahtera’s latest updates on tracking hotspots of infectious diseases such as the hand, foot and mouth disease, the Malaysian Medical Association said its effectiveness will depend on the type of infectious diseases being tracked.

Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal believes the new MySejahtera feature to detect infectious disease hotspots is a good step forward in trying to leverage the wide traction the app has received over the past two years.

“MySejahtera can evolve and the Health Ministry is starting to increase its functions.

“However, there is still much to learn on the new functions and a need to estimate its accuracy in the coming months,” he told theSun.

Sanjay said the bigger issue now is transparency and trust.

“If the public do not trust the app, they will not use it. Trust is essential but fickle. The government needs to further address the fear of the public on key issues that recently arose specifically on geolocation data.

“The government may try revitalising the public’s trust by removing its geolocation functions and attempting to be transparent. Nevertheless, the expansion of its functions is a good initiative,” he said.

Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said if the app is allowed to continue to be developed, it would be the “Super Health App” that would benefit the rakyat in many ways.

“The new features enable MySejahtera to be the contact tracing app for all infectious diseases.

“If this is implemented successfully with full integration between the MySejahtera team and healthcare workers (HCW) at district health offices, then it would not only be able to reduce the workload of the HCW but also ensure more real-time contact tracing and notification,” he said.

He added that for it to be effective, it should be able to access the patient’s movement from the map application to more accurately determine where the individual has been.

“Otherwise, HCW will have to manually conduct the interview and update the locations manually,” he said.

Given that there will be privacy concerns, Hoe said before proceeding further, there is a need to address the fundamental issue at hand, which is who owns the data and whether it would be used for purposes other than public health.

“That can only be accomplished if we have legislation that clearly outlines all the privacy concerns of the rakyat.

“If the fundamental issues can be addressed, then MySejahtera should be our ‘Health Super App’. I hope the app will be the missing link for us to implement the Lifetime Health plan, under Malaysia’s Telemedicine Blueprint – Telemedicine Flagship Application, one of the components of the Multimedia Super Corridor applications and our Vision 2020.

“It would be able to do so much – with the continued development and the integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning, the MySejahtera app can be your health consultant. It can be a diagnostic tool for infectious and chronic diseases. In the future, there will be more self-diagnostic kits to diagnose other diseases,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the benefit of this update would be dependent on the type of infectious diseases tracked.

“It may have limited usage in dengue as a person would be aware that the area is a hotspot for the disease and take the necessary precautions. Do note that dengue is an endemic disease in Malaysia.

“As for other diseases which are of public health concern, they may not need such an app to track the disease,” Koh said.

He said the app can be better used as a form of health record to store current treatment records and such, that can be accessed by healthcare professionals to ensure continuity of care when the patient visits different healthcare facilities.