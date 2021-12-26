‘MySJ Trace’ new feature in MySejahtera to trace close contacts

KUALA LUMPUR: MySejahtera is now equipped with a new feature, ‘MySJ Trace’ to allow tracing of close contacts among users of the feature.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix), through a posting on Twitter, said ‘MySJ Trace’, which uses the Bluetooth technology, will provide live information on interactions with other users who also activate the new feature.

“If you are confirmed positive, you can send the interaction data to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for contact tracking process to be made. All interaction data is anonymised,“ he said.

He said the public is encouraged to use the new feature when indoor at public places and that the checkout feature in MySejahtera is no longer applicable.

Khairy said the new feature had also been sent simultaneously to Google, Apple and Huawei for updating.

“It can now be updated on Huawei. For Google and Apple, still waiting for them to list this new update,” he added.

MySejahtera is an application developed by the government to assist in managing the Covid-19 outbreaks in Malaysia. — Bernama