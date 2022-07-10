MySTEP extended till dec 31, 2023, with salary increase of RM100

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue the implementation of MySTEP by offering 50,000 job opportunities on a contract basis, comprising 15,000 in the public sector and 35,000 through government-linked companies (GLCs).

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the MySTEP service tenure in the public sector would also be extended until Dec 31, 2023 while MySTEP salary will be increased by RM100 to between RM1,500 and RM2,100.

“Keluarga Malaysia will continue to be provided with opportunities to attend skills training and retraining programmes to equip themselves to fulfil job market requirements,” he said when tabling Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Apart from this, he said, the government would also continue offering the hiring incentive under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) next year, to encourage employers to provide job opportunities to persons with disabilities, Orang Asli, former convicts and women returning to work.

He said the hiring incentive is worth RM600 to RM750 per month, which will be paid to employers for three months.

“This incentive will also be provided to veterans, and employers and private employment agencies which replace foreign workers with locals.

“Under this Socso Hiring Incentive, a total of RM150 million has been provided and is expected to open up job opportunities to more than 70,000 job seekers,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said the government was also providing a mobility aid of RM500 to job seekers who secured jobs outside of their home state, while RM1,000 would be given to those who have to venture out far, from Sabah or Sarawak to the peninsula and vice versa.

He said HRD Corp would also allocate RM750 million to provide skills training to more than 800,000 workers to increase productivity and earning opportunities.

“In an effort to produce new talents, the Securities Commission in collaboration with the Capital Market Development Fund will set up the RM30 million Digital Innovation Fund (DIGID) to improve the marketability of 9,000 graduates in the capital markets.

“Apart from this, RM20 million is also provided to implement the Graduate Entrepreneurs Programme (PUSh) for the benefit of 1,000 graduates to venture into business,” he added. - Bernama