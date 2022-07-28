Mysterious death of two teens: Police record statements of 15 individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have finished recording the statements of 15 individuals, including family members and friends, in relation to the mysterious case of two teenagers found dead in a Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the car park of a condominium in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, in May.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim, said that based on the statements recorded, it was established that the two teenagers had no connection with any of the residents of the condominium, nor the owner of the parking lot.

“We are still (in the process of) completing the investigation into the background of the two teenagers and their circumstances, apart from waiting for the medical report into the cause of death.

“The information and investigation are necessary to obtain a conclusion of the case, before completing the investigation papers to be handed to the deputy public prosecutor,” he said at a press conference after the presentation of the Kuala Lumpur police contingent’s Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) awards, at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Azmi said the investigation into the cause of death took a long time as it involved different agencies, and he was still waiting for a complete report from the Chemistry Department.

Media previously reported that two teenagers identified as Ahmad Danish Hakeem Hanafiah and Akmalharith Damia Zainul, both 19, were reported missing by their families in Klang and Shah Alam.

The bodies of the two teenagers were discovered in an MPV in the basement car park of a condominium at Bandar Sri Permaisuri, in Cheras, on May 29.

Earlier, a total of 198 police officers and retirees were conferred PJPN awards in appreciation of their meritorious service and dedication to maintaining national security during the state of emergency and the era of communist insurgency.

Azmi said the awards also fostered the spirit and motivation of policemen, who are still on duty to continue to serve with excellence. — Bernama