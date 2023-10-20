MYTV to suspend broadcast of Awesome TV from Nov 2

KUALA LUMPUR: MYTV Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (MYTV) will suspend broadcast of the Awesome TV channel on its platform beginning Nov 2.

In a statement, MYTV said the suspension is due to commercial issues related to access fee payments between the two parties, despite various efforts to resolve the matter.

“The suspension of the Awesome TV channel is regrettable and MYTV apologises to viewers for the inconvenience caused.

“MYTV appreciates all the support and cooperation from viewers and will continue to increase efforts in finding the best solution for the benefit of all parties,” the statement read.

Awesome TV officially began broadcasting on Aug 1, 2020, offering local and international content.

Awesome TV, however, can still be, accessed via Astro. - Bernama