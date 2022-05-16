Myvi crashes into parking wall, woman injured by falling debris

SEREMBAN: A woman was injured on the neck when she was hit by fragments from a wall after a Perodua Myvi car was believed to have crashed into the barrier on the fourth floor of the car park at the Terminal One Bus Stop, here today.

Seremban Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohammad Idris said the crash caused fragments of the barrier to fall and hit the woman.

He said they received a call at 4.46 pm and six firemen rushed to the scene.

“To ensure that the vehicle does not fall, the victim’s vehicle was towed using a towing vehicle and handed over to the Seremban City Council and the police for further action,“ he said in a statement here today.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. - Bernama