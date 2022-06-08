N.Sembilan aims RM10 bln investment this year

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is targeting to register RM10 billion worth of investment this year compared to RM5.6 billion achieved last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the state government was committed to achieving the target through various strategies, including the opening of the new Parcel A industrial areas in Bandar Enstek and Senawang as well as collaboration with the private sector.

He said state Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek had just returned from a trip to draw investors from Canada.

“There seems to be a positive result, we will follow up with them so that it can be realised and bring investors here.

“The state government has some land problems for industrial sites but we are trying to solve them by working with private companies to develop nearby industrial areas, including in Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson,“ he told reporters after chairing the State Executive Council here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state government would identify new agriculture areas to increase the state’s food production involving Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Gemas and Tampin. — Bernama