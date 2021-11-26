N. Sembilan announces special financial aid for civil servants

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government today announced a special financial aid of half-month salary or a minimum of RM1,000 for about 3,600 civil servants in the state which will be paid by the second week of January 2022 at the latest.

“This is a sign of appreciation to civil servants for serving the government and the people,” Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said when tabling the state 2022 Budget at the State Assembly sitting today.

He said the loan scheme for the purchase of vehicles and computers with zero interest rate for the state civil servants will continue, and as of Nov 15, a total of 112 vehicle loan applications amounting to RM3.3 million had been approved. For computer purchase, a total of 66 applications had been approved with a total loan value of RM238,000.

The state government today tabled the 2022 Budget themed Empowering the People’s Economy involving an allocation of RM520 million with a deficit of RM88 million and projected revenue of RM432 million.

He said a total of RM3.17 million was allocated to improve tourist attractions in the state, while RM1.07 million was allocated to upgrade tourism products and RM500,000 to maintain recreational forests..

Aminuddin said the state government will also continue providing assistance to Tahfiz schools, Chinese and Tamil vernacular schools and private schools with an allocation of RM2 million. — Bernama