N. Sembilan assemblymen should focus on championing people’s welfare — Mohamad Hasan

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan state assemblymen have been reminded to always focus on and give priority to championing the people’s welfare and at the same time be able to develop the state despite facing complicated and unusual circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rantau assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was leading the state in a difficult crisis that has never been experienced and thus urged all elected representatives to work together to find the best solutions for the benefit of the people.

“The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir’s words during the opening of the State Assembly were very clear, so assemblymen must ensure that Negeri Sembilan comes out of this crisis that is not only facing us but the whole world.

“Alhamdulillah (thanks to Allah), Negeri Sembilan has shown a decrease in Covid-19 cases so we need to make sure it continues and do not take it lightly by no longer practising standard operating procedures when the cases go down. We must continue to be careful,“ he said during the State Assembly debate session at Wisma Negeri, here, today.

Mohamad, who is also Umno deputy president, said the state government needs to use crisis management methods in tackling the spread of Covid-19, especially since almost 50 percent of the cases in the state occurred at the industrial level.

Meanwhile, in the face of economic uncertainty following Covid-19, he said the state government needs to restructure (recalibrate) the existing budget to avoid excessive dependence on non-tax revenue, which is almost 70 percent of state revenue.

“This situation is dangerous...we need to be careful. I do not see development happening, (as) industry and real estate players will not invest in this situation,“ he added.

Chennah assemblyman Anthony Loke Siew Fook suggested that the state government provide free self-quarantine kits to people in the state who have been infected with Covid-19 in categories one and two and that Oxymeters to monitor oxygen levels during the (self)-quarantine period should also be given.

“This can help patients know their level of health so that they do not become serious and also to reduce cases of deaths occurring outside hospitals, classified as brought-in-dead (BID),“ he said.

He also praised all parties, especially health workers in the state who worked hard to treat Covid-19 patients until the state moved to phase three of the National Recovery Plan with the results of the vaccination programme and the reduction of cases.

The State Assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama