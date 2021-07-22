N.Sembilan CITF denies public can walk in for Covid-19 vaccination

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today denied that the public can walk in to any vaccination centres (PPV) in the state on Aug 1 to have their Covid-19 vaccination.

In a statement here today, the Negeri Sembilan CITF stated that it had never issued a statement allowing the administration of Covid-19 vaccine either at public or private PPVs for walk-ins and the information displayed on the Facebook page was not true.

The statement was issued in response to a Facebook posting which stated that those who have not received their Covid-19 vaccine can walk-in at the PPV at Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) Seremban, UCSI Hospital, Port Dickson and Dewan Orang Ramai Sikamat, Seremban for the injection.

However, a search by Bernama for the Facebook account found that the post had been deleted.

“For vaccination purpose in Negeri Sembilan, it is all done by appointments coordinated through MySejahtera.

“As such, the public is advised not to appear without an appointment to any PPV in the state for the vaccination,” it said.

It said the state CITF will continue to intensify efforts to provide the vaccine to the people at 96 public and private PPVs through the outreach vaccination programme throughout the state. — Bernama