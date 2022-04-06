N.Sembilan civil servants to get special Aidilfitri financial aid

SEREMBAN: Some 4,050 state civil servants in Negeri Sembilan will receive special financial aid (BKK) of half month’s salary or a minimum RM1,000 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri in May.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said about RM6 million have been allocated for this purpose.

“It will be paid out next Friday (Apr 15). The BKK is also part of efforts to alleviate the burden of state civil servants in preparing for Aidilfitri,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

In another development, Aminuddin said Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) had sent static tanks in areas facing treated water supply disruptions yesterday in several areas in Port Dickson including Bandar Springhill and Chuah as well as Kuala Klawang, Jelebu.

“This is due to the high river turbidity rate at the Sungai Linggi water treatment plant after heavy rain in areas around Seremban made it unable to process raw water. We will make efforts to ensure this does not recur, especially during the upcoming festive holidays,” he said. — Bernama