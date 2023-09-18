N.Sembilan customs seize 65,000 litres of contraband beer in Puchong

SEREMBAN: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Negeri Sembilan seized 65,000 litres of smuggled beer worth RM362,843, with an estimated tax valued at RM2 million in a raid on Sept 8.

State Customs director Mohammad Hafiz Ishak said the raid was carried out at an old warehouse in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur at 12.30 pm following public tip-off and intelligence.

He said the enforcement team also seized a Hitachi inkjet printer used to print the expiry date on the beer cans.

“Investigations revealed that the highly demanded beer was smuggled and stored in a warehouse in a remote area.

“We found that the beer cans had no expiry date and the syndicate had probably printed the expiry date on the back of each can using a printing machine in the warehouse,“ he told a press conference today.

Mohammad Hafiz said the modus operandi of the syndicate is to print the expiry date was to confuse the authorities and the public before distributing or selling the alcoholic beverages imported from Asian and European countries in the local market at a cheap price.

He said no arrests have been made yet, but the authority has identified the mastermind of the syndicate. - Bernama