N.Sembilan DOE issues 18 compounds against 7 industrial premises

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Department of Environment has issued 18 compounds amounting to RM36,000 against seven premises that failed to comply with the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009.

The department said it was the result of operations under the ‘Op Burung Hantu’ carried out for two nights starting June 17 by 15 enforcement officers against 10 premises that produce industrial effluent in the Seremban area.

“Of the total, three premises were in compliance while seven premises were found to be violating the regulations and they were subject to seven notices and 18 compounds totalling RM36,000.

“Premises found to be in violation of environmental laws will be monitored more frequently and required to implement and prove the remedial measures that have been taken,” it said in a statement today.

The department will not compromise with any party, especially the industry, in its efforts to ensure that the operations of those premises are always monitored.

It will continue to monitor premises that are suspected of polluting the environment and appropriate action will be taken against any party found to be in violation of environmental laws. — Bernama