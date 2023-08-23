N.Sembilan Exco to be sworn in tomorrow

SEREMBAN: The new state executive council (Exco) of Negeri Sembilan will be sworn in before Negeri Sembilan Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir tomorrow.

State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim, in a statement today, said the swearing-in ceremony and presentation of appointment letters would begin at 9 am at Istana Besar Seri Menanti.

Meanwhile, the Menteri Besar’s Office said a press conference on the Exco appointments would be held at 5 pm tomorrow after the first Exco meeting at Wisma Negeri.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance formed the state government after winning 17 and 14 seats respectively in the Aug 12 state elections, while Perikatan Nasional took five seats.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) had been reported as saying that the state government might rename certain Exco portfolios to align them with federal government posts. -Bernama