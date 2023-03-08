N.Sembilan folk expresses confidence in Aminuddin, believe PH supports development of Islam

SEREMBAN: The implementation of initiatives and the high allocation provided by the Negeri Sembilan government under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun within these five years have facilitated the spread of Islamic teachings in the state.

Persatuan Ikatan Ukhuwah Saudara Baru Negeri Sembilan (PIUSB) chairman Muhammad Ridzuan Lau Abdullah said the association often gets support from the state government to ensure the welfare of Muslim reverts, including guiding them on fardu ain (individual obligation).

“The state government has never restrained our movement. The Menteri Besar himself, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar and Rural Development Action Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Ahmad are among the leaders who have assisted the association,“ he said.

Student Aiman Fitri Hazlin, 21, said that although the Pakatan Harapan coalition also involved non-Muslim parties, it does not affect the position of Islam in the state, adding that the Negeri Sembilan people reject parties that play up religious sentiments.

He told Bernama that the initiatives towards strengthening the spread of Islamic teachings have been well executed by the state government, adding that the Unity Government managed to empower Islam without abandoning other religions in the state.

Aiman Fitri praised the Negeri Sembilan government for its effort in building mosques and increasing the allowance for imams as well as providing one-off financial assistance of RM1,000 to gravediggers.

“...so I don’t see that religious sentiments are being played up. Instead racial diversity is being celebrated (in the state),“ he said, lambasting those using religious sentiments to gain votes because such action will disunite people in the state.

Meanwhile, Nur Zaireen Aina Zahafez, 23, who has been living in Port Dickson since 2002, said she has never felt that Islam is being threatened under the administration of the state government, adding that the Negeri Sembilan people respect differences in religion and race and live in harmony.

Within these five years, the Negeri Sembilan government has approved an allocation of RM52.1 million to build seven new mosques and RM17.69 million for upgrading and maintaining surau and mosques, in addition to increasing the allocation to the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) to RM52.56 million, among other things. -Bernama