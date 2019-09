SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has realised that it must take the bull by the horns and find a way to prevent cattle breeders from allowing their cattle to roam because it has led to a very dangerous situation with many fatal road accidents of late.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix), said the latest news was of fatal accidents involving two motorcyclists and free-roaming cattle in Jempol and Mantin.

“As the cattle breeders wouldn’t admit the animals were theirs, these crashes have caused alarm. For the sake of public interest, we don’t want these fatal accidents to happen.

“Additionally, the cows and buffaloes are allowed to wander and trespass on private and government land.

“It costs a lot to catch a straying cow or buffalo. The local authorities (PBT) are also finding it hard to house and care for the animals after they’re caught,” he said at a press conference after chairing an exco meeting today.

Therefore, the state government is setting up a committee to find the best way to tackle the problem of cattle being allowed to roam.

The committee will be headed by State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Committee chairman, Teo Kok Seong.

“Its members will include the PBT, Veterinary Services Department and Agriculture Department. The committee has been tasked with studying by-laws and enforcement, including penalties and legal action.

“We want to coordinate the execution at all PBT and hope from there on the cattle problem in the state will be well in hand.

“One method is to put an ear tag with the owner’s name on the animal. This pilot experiment has been implemented in Nilai and we’re waiting to see its effectiveness,” he said. — Bernama