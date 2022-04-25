N.Sembilan govt will take legal action over ‘lost’ pigs issue

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will take legal action after 2,000 pigs from 19 unlicensed farms in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah Site A, Port Dickson, were believed to have been taken out of the area without the knowledge of the relevant authorities.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he had asked the relevant executive councilor and the state Veterinary Services Department to investigate the matter and to lodge a police report about the incident.

He said the state government was concerned that the animals might cause a possible spread of the African Swine Flu (ASF) in other states.

“That is why we leave it to the police to investigate how the animals were moved. The pigs were not supposed to be moved till the veterinary services department had completed inspecting and confirming that they were all free of ASF infection,” he told reporters after presenting donations to the poor in Seremban district in conjunction with Hari Raya here today.

He also said that the veterinary services department should have been more aware as they were tasked to ensure no animals were transferred from the affected farms.

Media outlets reported yesterday that the pigs had been secretly moved without the knowledge of the authorities.

The animals were said to be infected with ASF. A total of 273 infected pigs were disposed on April 13.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that 4,629 poor and needy individuals in the state will receive Hari Raya donations from the Negeri Sembilan Religious Islamic Council and Menteri Besar Incorporated this year. - Bernama