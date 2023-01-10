N.Sembilan JPJ issues 8,123 summonses during Special Motorcycle Ops

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 8,123 summonses out of the 28,586 vehicles inspected during the month-long Special Motorcycle Operation starting Sept 1.

In a statement today, it said that the summonses were issued for various offences, including no driving licence, expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), and driving under the age of 16, with 827 motorcycles being seized.

“There were 40 cases of individuals riding motorcycles while being under the age of 16. Parents are advised to pay attention to this matter as these teenagers are not eligible to ride motorcycles on the road, as it can endanger themselves and other road users.

“Also seized were 126 motorcycles operated by foreigners who did not have a valid driving licence. In addition, riders aged between 17 and 35 (5,013) committed the most offences,” according to the statement.

Therefore, the public is advised to ensure that necessary documents such as driving licences and LKMs are still valid before starting their journey and that the technical aspects of their vehicles are in good condition and comply with the set regulations.

“The Negeri Sembilan JPJ views seriously the offences involving motorcycle riders and will continue to carry out advocacy to raise awareness regarding road safety.

“Enforcement actions need to be implemented as a lesson so that they do not continue to commit offences,” it said. - Bernama