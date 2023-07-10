N.Sembilan KPDN foils misappropriation of subsidised diesel

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 2,000 litres of suspected subsidised diesel worth RM4,300 at a petrol station on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway southbound yesterday.

Its director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan, said in the 11.10 pm raid, the team also seized a tanker truck, a fuel pump motor, hoses and four IBC tanks, bringing the total value of the seizure to RM15,700.

“A 43-year-old man, who is also the truck driver, was detained on suspicion of dealing with scheduled controlled goods without a valid licence or permit and violating Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

“The man’s action of refuelling a large quantity of diesel led to the discovery of four IBC tanks on the truck, with two of them containing diesel oil,” he said in a statement today.

He said an investigation paper had been opened and further investigations were being conducted to identify individuals or companies involved and the distribution chain of the seized diesel oil. - Bernama