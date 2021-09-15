N. Sembilan KPDNHEP issues 24 notices over rise in chicken prices

KUALA PILAH: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued 24 notices to chicken producers, wholesalers and retailers following price hikes of the item in the market.

Its director, Ain Arjuna Aziz Zaman (pix) said the notices were issued through ‘Ops Catut 8.0’ after the inspections found that the price of a standard cleaned chicken has spiked to the highest at RM10.50 per kilogramme at the Seremban Market and Ampangan Market.

“In fact, price hikes were also recorded at the hypermarkets and supermarkets. A supermarket in Bahau was selling the item at RM9.50 per kg.

“The initial investigation found that the higher standard cleaned chicken price was due to the increase in the cost of chicken feed at the producer and breeder levels,” she told reporters after monitoring the chicken prices today.

The enforcement notices were issued under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, between Sept 8 and today, to obtain information on the selling price, cost and margin price over a certain period last year and this year.

Ain Arjuna said the inspections found that standard cleaned chicken was sold at over RM9 per kg in the last week of August, with the highest price recorded at the Tampin Central Market and Johol Public Market, while seven other public markets sold it at RM9 to RM9.20 per kg.

To prevent price hikes, she said KPDNHEP would continue to conduct checks at every level in the chicken distribution chain involving producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers from Sept 8 to 22.

“Stern action will be taken against traders who increase the price of chicken at any level of distribution,” she stressed

In the meantime, she suggested that consumers make full use of the ‘price catcher’ application to check the prices of goods including at outlets offering the best price alternatives.

The public can also channel complaints on price hikes through the e-aduan.kpdnhep portal (https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my) and WhatsApp at 019-2794317. — Bernama