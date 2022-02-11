N.Sembilan KPDNHEP seizes over 65,000 litres of subsidised diesel in PD

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) foiled an attempt to misappropriate 65,000 litres of subsidised diesel in a raid on an oil tanker at Batu 18, Pasir Panjang, in Port Dickson yesterday.

Its director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said that in the noon raid, Port Dickson KPDNHEP enforcement officers seized the subsidised diesel, worth RM139,750, together with an oil tanker, a lorry tanker as well as equipment used for transferring diesel, with the total seizure valued at RM1.13 million.

“A man, believed to be the driver of the lorry tanker, was found transferring the diesel from the oil tanker to the lorry.

“After inspecting the documents of the individual operating the oil tanker, it was found that he did not have a licence from the Controller of Supplies to deal with Scheduled Controlled Goods,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Zahir said four local men, aged 30 to 50, were arrested to help with the investigation, adding that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama