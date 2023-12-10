N.Sembilan legislative assembly passes Supplementary Supply Bill of RM8.96m

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly today passed the Supplementary Supply Bill 2023 which sought to disburse RM8.96 million from the State Consolidated Fund.

The bill was unanimously approved by 34 assemblymen present, with two absentees during the vote.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) when tabling the bill for the second reading, said the additional provision involved various factors such as changes in government policy, recommendations of the Auditor-General and the impact of the increase in the cost of living.

“This additional expenditure is to cover the lack of allocation due to the Special Additional Annual Salary Increase (KGT), Special Financial Assistance (BKK) and the Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance (BKK) 2023 as well as debt repayments to the Federal Government.

“The state government agreed to an additional expenditure of RM8.96 million, equivalent to 1.63 per cent of the original allocation of Budget 2023 amounting to RM550 million. This additional allocation will increase the total allocation for this year to RM558.96 million with an estimated deficit of RM108.96 million,” he said at the state assembly sitting here today.

During the debate on the bill, Datuk Bakri Sawir (PH-Klawang) said the allocation was necessary and must be supported by all assemblymen to ensure state funds are managed efficiently.

Aminuddin, during the winding up of the debate, said the supplementary budget was an important requirement to ensure the state government complied with stipulated regulations.

He said the state government had also been reprimanded by the National Audit Department over debt payments to the Federal Government, which he added must be taken note of.

“We have been paying a minimum sum and have been asked to pay a little more. The Federal Government also has debts with the state government that have not been settled, which is for the (land ownership of the Defence Ministry’s shooting range) Gemas Army camp.

“If these payments are made, we will have good income and will be able to develop the state better... we will hold discussions with the Defence and Finance Ministries over this soon,” he said. -Bernama