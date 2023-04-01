N.Sembilan may make wearing face masks compulsory again: MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is considering making the wearing of face masks compulsory again, especially indoors, should there be a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who described it as an early preventive measure, said that COVID-19 cases in the state were currently under control.

“The wearing of face masks may be made mandatory in government offices and schools, but only if cases increase suddenly. We are among the states with the least number of cases,” he told reporters after officiating the Negeri Sembilan Command Centre (NeSCOM), here, today.

He, however, stressed that the state government will make it compulsory for face masks to be worn during the 75th birthday celebrations of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at Istana Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah on Jan 14.

Aminuddin said that Tuanku Muhriz also proposed that the public be encouraged to wear face masks at programmes where there are big crowds.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said NeSCOM is an information and logistics coordination centre where data such as river water levels, landslides, road conditions and weather forecasts will be displayed to assist in disaster preparedness.

According to him, NeSCOM, which comes under the State Civil Defence Force, involves various departments, including the Irrigation and Drainage Department, Public Works Department, Social Welfare Department, Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia and Malaysian Meteorological Department. - Bernama