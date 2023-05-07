N.Sembilan MB: Aug 12 polling date most appropriate for voters to perform civic duty

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) today described the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to set Aug 12 as the polling day for the six state elections as most appropriate.

He said the polling day set on Saturday would definitely enable Negeri Sembilan registered voters residing in other states to return to their hometowns to perform their civic duty.

“I’m confident that those who are working on Saturday can take half-day leave. It’s easy for those residing in the state. It’s those living outside the state that I’m worried about. I hope they can return a little early.

“I think most politicians in the country have anticipated the polling date to be in early August and the nomination at the end of July, and that they are all prepared,” he said when met at his office in Wisma Negeri here today.

Earlier, the EC announced that polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will be held simultaneously on Aug 12.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said nomination in all six states affected by the election is on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the 14-day campaign period set by the EC is also adequate and reasonable for all candidates as the state polls involve smaller areas compared to General Election.

“No problem in that because we have had the General Election and we only need to refresh...and rebuild the mood of the people to feel that we are celebrating democracy,” he said.

Aminuddin, who is the incumbent for Sikamat and Negeri Sembilan PKR chairman, said he had offered himself to defend the state seat, but the final decision would be made by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is up to the party leadership to decide whether or not I should contest or where I should be fielded. If they want me to contest in Kedah, I will,” he said.

In the last General Election in 2018, Pakatan Harapan won 20 out of the 36 state seats, namely through DAP (11), PKR (six) and Amanah (three), while BN garnered 16 through Umno (15) and MIC (1).

The Negeri Sembilan State Assembly is also the only one that completed its five-year term before it was dissolved on July 1.

According to the electoral roll, the state has 864,425 registered voters. -Bernama