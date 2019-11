SEREMBAN: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) denied claims that Pilah state assemblyman Mohamad Nazaruddin Sabtu had refused to step down from his car to attend the state assembly sitting today, though he was already in the Wisma Negeri vicinity.

Aminuddin said Mohamad Nazaruddin, who is also State Arts, Culture and Malay Customs Committee chairman, could not attend the assembly sitting due to poor health.

“As he is not well, there is nothing we can do if he doesn’t want to attend. Moreover there were no questions for him answer today. So it is alright for him to choose to be absent if he is unfit.”

He said this to reporters when asked to comment on a video which had gone viral on Facebook since this morning, pertaining to Mohamad Nazaruddin’s refusal to get out of the vehicle to attend the assembly sitting today.

When asked why Mohamad Nazaruddin’s services has not been terminated in view of his health, Aminuddin said should (Mohamad Nazaruddin) be dismissed due to poor health, other civil servants who are unfit might also have to face the axe.

“Civil servants do get sick so do we have to fire them too ... what if we terminate their services and a month later they recover from their illnesses?” he asked.

“He is still carrying out his duties though he is not here today. He had been attending his programmes before this,“ he said while urging the people to pray for Mohamad Nazaruddin’s health to be restored, to enable him to perform his duties.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan described the 2020 Negri Sembilan State Budget presented by Aminuddin last Friday as a good budget as it covered various areas.

However, Mohamad (BN-Rantau), who is also Umno deputy president, said the state government should be cautious because of the RM457 million targeted revenue, RM242 million were non-fixed income to be derived from development in the state.

He said this when debating the Supply Bill (2020) 2019 at the third meeting (Budget) of the Second Term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly here today.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama