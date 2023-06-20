N.Sembilan MB to meet Tuanku Muhriz on June 28 for consent to dissolve state assembly

SEREMBAN: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been granted an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir on June 28 to seek consent to dissolve the state assembly for the state election to be held.

“If consent is given, the state assembly will be dissolved on June 30, the last day of its term,” he told reporters here today.

Prior to this, Aminuddin, who is also Sikamat assemblyman, had stated that the state assembly will be dissolved on June 30.

In addition to Negeri Sembilan, the five other states that will be facing elections are Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan.

In the 14th general election (GE14), Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 20 state seats in Negeri Sembilan while Barisan Nasional (BN) took 16.-Bernama