N.Sembilan MCMC committed to providing comprehensive internet coverage

JELEBU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) remains committed in providing comprehensive telecommunication access in Negeri Sembilan, where internet coverage has reached 98 per cent.

MCMC Negeri Sembilan director Mohd Khairilnaim Osman said this was in line with the government’s efforts to ensure everyone would enjoy internet access through the implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA), turning the communication tool into a public utility.

“Coverage has now reached 98 per cent and the remaining two per cent will be discussed and planned by 2024, InsyaAllah with certain solutions including the use of satellites and addtional fibre (connectivity). Any populated areas will be provided with internet coverage.

“All residents, not only in towns but also on the outskirts, interior and the like, will get to enjoy internet facility for education, health and social purposes,” he told reporters after conducting an infrastructure audit and commmunication quality check for the state-level JENDELA in Kampung Orang Asli Baner Tengkoh here today.

Mohd Khairilnaim said internet reception in Kampung Orang Asli Baner Tengkoh was good with speeds exceeding 100 Mbps.

Meanwhile, the Tok Batin of the village, Shahrol Bonghot, said the telecommunication tower there had given the Orang Asli good internet connection and made it easier for them to communicate with the outside world.

“Previously, before this tower was built, we had to go outside the house to contact people because there was no telephone line inside. Now, Alhamdulillah, we not only have telephone line but the internet is also fast, all thanks to MCMC, Orang Asli Development Department and telecommunication companies,” he said. -Bernama