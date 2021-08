SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is optimistic that industrial sector workers in the state will get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs by the middle of next month.

State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Action Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said efforts to fully vaccinate these workers would enable the sector to be operational again at optimum levels.

He said that, as of yesterday, a total of 38,636 first-dose and 19,296 second-dose vaccine jabs had been administered to industrial workers in the state through PIKAS (Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme).

“Meanwhile, the PPV-PIKAS (PIKAS vaccination centre) in D’Cattleya, Senawang had administered 11,888 first-dose vaccine jabs to workers as of yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that 615 companies, with a total of 55,315 workers, in the state had registered through the International Trade and Industry Ministry for vaccination under the PPV-PIKAS programme.

He added that there were also industrial workers receiving their vaccine jabs at public PPVs. — Bernama