SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan National Culture and Arts Department (JKKNNS) has organised 33 arts and cultural programmes online during the period of Movement Control Order (MCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO).

Its director, Mohd Radzi Omar, said the programmes, held between April 11 and June 23 through the new method and platform, were part of the efforts to enliven and keep the ball rolling for the industry players who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said among the programmes were classes on piring lambung dance as well as its costumes and accessories, bongai hitam manis dance module, caklempong instruments and a seminar on Adat Perpatih.

“This online method aims to generate artistic creativity among the industry players through various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram amid the pandemic. This also enables more art enthusiasts across the country or the globe to watch and provide live feedback.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to Allah), these programmes had received encouraging views and feedback. It is hoped that these programmes would enable our unique Malaysian arts and culture to reach a wider audience and continue to flourish,” he told Bernama here.

Other than entertainment-related programmes, he said the department had also organised a series of webinars featuring local artists and their counterparts from Indonesia to discuss on how the programmes could best be held during the period of MCO and RMCO.

“We also discussed how to help many art activists who lost their income due to Covid-19 to make money using social media platforms such as YouTube.

“We are also planning to hold a webinar to discuss the unification of all people through arts and culture,” he said, adding that large-scale programmes titled Apresiasi Tiga Wajah Dalam Satu and a Caklempong Extravaganza concert, had also been lined up to be held by the end of this year. — Bernama