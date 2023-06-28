N.Sembilan PH, BN discuss election machinery, manifesto ahead of state polls: MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have set a up special committee to coordinate the launch of their election machinery ahead of the upcoming state election.

State PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said PH met Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and other leaders to discuss the matter.

“We discussed election machinery to ensure smooth cooperation at the grassroots level and the possibility of launching the state-level machinery jointly. The election manifesto was also discussed,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Aminuddin announced that the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly will be dissolved on July 1 to pave the way for the state polls.

Negeri Sembilan has 36 state constituencies, with PH currently holding 20 seats (DAP-11, PKR-6, Amanah-3) while BN has 16 (Umno-15, MIC-1). -Bernama