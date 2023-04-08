N. Sembilan PH-BN to launch manifesto Aug 6 - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the Aug 12 state elections, will be launched this Sunday (Aug 6), said the state PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said that the matter had been finalised through discussions with state Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and the Manifesto Committee of both coalitions.

“Alhamdulillah, we discussed (the matter) this morning...we have finalised it, and Insya-Allah it will be launched this Sunday.

“The manifesto will provide benefits for the people as a whole, and it has been improved compared with the previous manifesto. It will definitely be better,” he said when met after a get-together with members of the public here today.

On Aug 12, Aminuddin, the incumbent of the Sikamat state seat, which he held since 2008, will face Ahmad Raihan Muhamad Hilal, from Perikatan Nasional (PN), and two independent candidates - Bujang Abu and Mohammed Hafiz Baharudin - in a four-cornered fight.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), Negeri Sembilan, which has 36 seats, saw PH win 20 seats; DAP (11); PKR (six); Amanah (three); while BN secured 16 seats (Umno 15 and MIC one). PH-BN needs to get a simple two-thirds majority of 19 seats to form a government.

Aminuddin, who is also the Menteri Besar, said that the campaign has entered the seventh day and that the community's support for the party, including young voters, is now showing an increase.

“We can see that our young voters’ acceptance is getting better.. their involvement in the series of campaigns we do; the young people are not left behind... I am sure Negeri Sembilan is not like other states, I do not see young people switching to support the opposition,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) set Aug 12 as the polling day for Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Terengganu and Kelantan, with early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama