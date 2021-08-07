N Sembilan PN confident with Muhyiddin’s leadership to resolve Covid-19 pandemic problems

KUALA PILAH: Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) is confident the leadership of Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could fix the problems arising from Covid-19 pandemic in due time, said Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix).

Eddin who is also Deputy Works Minister said the prime minister has given his full commitment to resolve the pandemic as well as to rehabilitate the country’s economy despite facing various challenges.

“We are always being tested so that we do not become complacent and neglect the responsibilities entrusted to us. Therefore, whatever challenges there are, the government would strive and is confident the efforts would be fruitful soon.

“In the current situation, we need the cooperation of all parties so that the political situation is more stable as it is the best for us now,” he told reporters at a ceremony to distribute People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) food baskets at Senaling Mosque today.

In this regard, Eddin said the situation in the country now does not warrant a change of government as demanded by some quarters.

“I am worried that if there is a change of government, the situation (Covid-19 pandemic) will get worse. This is the first experience of its kind, it has never been experienced by any prime minister, “ he said. — Bernama