N.Sembilan police confirm receiving two reports on sexual assault

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police have confirmed receiving two reports on the alleged case of sexual assault involving a freelance preacher.

State police chief Datuk Ruslan Khalid said the reports were lodged by two victims, both aged 17, this month in Seremban.

“Currently, a parallel investigation is being carried out with Selangor contingent police headquarters.

“We are completing the investigation paper and the progress will be submitted to Bukit Aman first before being referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Ruslan also advised the public against making any speculation regarding the incident, as this could jeopardise the investigation and cause confusion in the community.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the police had received four reports related to the case on Aug 30, two were lodged at the Klang Selatan district police headquarters (IPD), one at Shah Alam IPD, and another at Kajang IPD.

Investigations found the man who is in his 40s, knew the four victims, aged between 17 and 18, after getting acquainted with them through motivational programmes around Selangor.

Acting on information, the suspect was arrested at about 4 pm on Sept 8, and a six-day remand order has been granted until Sept 14, to facilitate investigations. - Bernama