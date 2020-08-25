N. Sembilan police send drugs worth RM9.2m for disposal

SEREMBAN: Various drugs worth RM9.2 million, seized by the Negri Sembilan police contingent from 2006 until last year, will be disposed of at Kualiti Alam waste management centre in Sendayan.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof said all the case items to be disposed involved 1,913 investigation papers, in which trials had already been completed.

The drugs to be disposed of are heroin, marijuana, syabu, liquid syabu, ecstasy pills, Yaba pills, ketum leaves weighing 93.7kg, 667 millimetres of liquid marijuana, codeine, methadone; ketum water (610 litre) and 257 items of drug processing equipment.

“Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters’ Narcotics CID is very serious in the mission to eradicate drugs by focusing on arresting active drugs traffickers especially in Negri Sembilan and crippling their wealth by seizing assets acquired through such illegal activities,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over the patrol vehicles as well as case items for disposal here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said from January to July this year, the department recorded 3,746 drug offences which was an increase from last year.

“Police arrested 557 drug traffickers, drug possession (1,107 cases) and addicts (2,082 cases).

“Total seizure of drugs was worth RM8.6 million while RM3.3 million worth of trafficker assets was confiscated,“ he said.

In the event, Negri Sembilan police contingent headquarters received 17 Honda Civic 1.8 patrol cars, to be utilised by Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department in each district in the state. — Bernama