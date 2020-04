SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government today decided to postpone indefinitely the permission given to hardware, electrical and electronics stores to operate during the Movement Control Order, State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Ab Malik said.

In a statement here today, he said the decision will take effect throughout the MCO.

“The decision is taken to safeguard the people from Covid-19 infection and prevent new clusters. The Negri Sembilan government will provide updates from time to time on further decisions made,” he said.

Last Saturday, the state government also postponed indefinitely the permission given to hair salons and barber shops and also optical shops to operate.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today decided not to allow barber shops, optical shops, as well as hair and beauty salons to operate during the MCO period. — Bernama