N. Sembilan proposes three sites for public housing

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has proposed three locations for the construction of public housing projects (PPR) for the federal government’s consideration, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the three sites are in the districts of Seremban, Jempol and Tampin, with land areas between 8.09-12.1 hectares (20 to 30 acres).

“The state government always cooperates with the federal government, we have listed three sites to the Ministry of Local Government Development for evaluation. The proposed locations are strategic and have good infrastructure,” he said after officiating the Rembau District Council’s new logo at Wisma Negeri, here, today.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan deputy State Secretary Datuk Muhamad Nahar Mohd Sidek and Rembau District Council chairman Mohamad Najib Mustafa.

Minister of Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming was previously reported as saying that states that offer land in strategic locations for free will be given priority for the construction of PPR.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin hopes traders at Ramadan bazaars will comply with rules set by the local authority (PBT) when ushering in the month of Ramadan from tomorrow,.

He said that although bazaar procedures and guidelines had been announced to traders earlier to prepare for the holy month, there were still issues of them doing business in prohibited places such as parking lots.

“It is unfortunate that there are traders not toeing the decisions made by the local authority, this disrupts the orderly process.

“I hope these people know their own responsibilities and respect regulations. There are reasons why they are not allowed to do business and set up tents in certain areas,” he said. - Bernama