N.Sembilan recorded 8,921 fraud cases involving losses of over RM220m since 2018

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded 8,921 fraud cases involving total losses of more than RM220 million for the period from 2018 to June 2022, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun said Seremban recorded the highest losses, at RM144.5 million followed by Nilai (RM30.1 million), Port Dickson (RM21.7), Kuala Pilah (RM10.9 million), Tampin (RM9.2 million), Jempol (RM7.2 million), Rembau (RM2.7 million) and Jelebu (RM2.4 million).

“For the period in question, we found that most of the victims of fraud cases were aged between 15 and 40 years. The cases among others involved land transfer scams, non-existent investments and Macau scams.

“”Thus, various efforts were taken to spread information widely to the public to avoid being a contributor to the increase in the statistics of fraud victims, including through exhibitions, talks and announcements via the mass media,“ he said.

He said this in response to a question from Chew Seh Yong (PH-Lobak) who wanted to know the number of fraud cases in the state from 2018 to 2022 and the losses incurred.

Aminuddin also reminded the public not to be fooled by scam calls purportedly from government agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board or any ministry, and to always check with the relevant bodies for authentication.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 164 suicide cases were recorded in the state for the period from 2018 to last June with the highest number of victims being among individuals aged 21 to 40 years.

As such, he asked that the closest people, especially family and friends, to be sensitive and attentive to the early signs of depression as well as changes in the behavior of family members who may have the potential to commit suicide.

According to him, employers are also responsible for creating a positive work environment that supports the mental health of employees, in addition to the public and the media also playing a role in preventing suicidal behavior.

He was replying to Chew’s question on matter and measures taken to address it. - Bernama