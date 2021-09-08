N. Sembilan records 1,012 Covid deaths as of Aug 31, assembly told

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded 1,012 Covid-19 deaths from March 2020 to Aug 31, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan (pix) said the deaths were among people aged between 11 and more than 100.

“Of the total, Seremban recorded 665 deaths, Port Dickson (100), Jempol (65), Tampin (54), Kuala Pilah (54), Rembau (46) and Jelebu (28).

“The state government has donated RM1,000 to the next of kin of the deceased to ease their burden, involving an allocation of RM116,000 as of last July,“ he said when replying to a question from Chew Seh Yong (PH-Lobak).

Meanwhile, replying to a supplementary question from Yap Yew Weng (PH-Mambau) on the development of the appointment of private hospitals and clinics as vaccination centres (PPV), Veerapan said 81 health facilities in several districts including Seremban were operating as PPVs as of Aug 31.

Veerapan said 157,052 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were supplied to private hospitals, private clinics (68,379) and ambulatory care centres (10,066).

In another development, the Repah assemblyman said from Jan 2020 to June 2021, total of 84 patients were diagnosed with mental illness at health clinics in the state, including those suffering from depression, schizophrenia and anxiety.

Replying to a question from Mustapha Nagoor (BN-Palong), he said 25 suicide cases were recorded in the state from January to July this year.

He added that the incidence of suicide was due to various factors such as financial problems, depression, and drug abuse.- Bernama