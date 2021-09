SEREMBAN: A total of 1,590 commercial criminal cases have been recorded in Negeri Sembilan since January until August this year, involving a total loss of RM23.9 million, the State Asembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) said 1,496 of the cases were fraud cases, involving losses amounting to RM16.2 million, while the remaining cases included criminal breach of trust (CBT), cyber crime and counterfeit currency notes.

“In 2019, the total losses recorded for commercial criminal cases was RM58 million and RM96 million for last year, with fraud and CBT recording the highest number of cases.

“Hence, the police are always stepping up efforts to combat the problem, including through social media to enhance public awareness on the matter so that the public will not be easily influenced by offers made by third parties,” he added.

He was responding to an original question by Ng Chin Tsai (PH-Temiang) who wanted to know the commercial crime index in the state, the categories of the commercial crime and efforts by the police to reduce the crime rate.

Aminuddin also advised the people in the state to be wary of tactics used by scammers and to first verify all information before making any online transactions. -Bernama